BTS leader RM confirms solo release; all we know

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 01, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

It is speculated that the solo album will be released on November 25

It's time for K-pop band BTS member RM's fans to rejoice! Yes, his first solo outing is on the cards! While RM's agency BigHit Music responded to the reports stating that the album is coming, the agency has not announced the release date. But reports have surfaced stating that the solo album will see its release on November 25. Read on for more.

This will mark the debut solo outing of RM which comes after the two other members of the band, namely J-Hope and Jin delivered their first solo albums earlier this year.

While this marks his first solo outing, the BTS member had previously released two mixtapes under his earlier stage name RapMonster back in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Meanwhile, during a VLive on his birthday (September 12), RM hinted that his first solo might see release toward the end of the year. He added that the solo will see the "collaboration of unexpected people." Subsequently, Pharrell Williams shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at a collaboration with RM and Jungkook. But let us wait and see if the collaboration happens.

It is speculated that RM's solo outing could mean that he might also join the South Korean military soon. To recall, Jin is heading for his mandatory military service right after he dropped his first solo single. He will be the first member of BTS to serve in the military. Jimin, V, and Suga have also teased the ARMYs with their upcoming solo outings.

RM made the headlines when he appeared at the Love Your W event. During the event, he again spilled the beans on his solo outing by speaking about the contents that he will be dropping by the end of the year. Jin's first solo album The Astronaut was dropped on October 28, while J-Hope released his first solo Jack in the Box in July.