What makes Golden Globe-winning 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' so special?

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 11, 2023, 04:26 pm 3 min read

MM Keeravani's 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song award at Golden Globes

Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This high-on-energy song from SS Rajamouli's RRR became a rage since its release. The song exudes grandness and every iota and beat of this song speaks about the rich culture India brings to the world. Let's decode why this song stands out!

Why does this story matter?

RRR was in buzz in India before its release. The money spinner was loved by viewers all across the spectrum and it became a rage in the West. The film became a household name and has already received several international accolades including New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award.

The Golden Globe award is another feather in RRR's cap.

Keeravani and his collaborators

Keeravani collaborated with Chandrabose for the lyrics and the song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song has several other versions. In Hindi, it's called Naacho Naacho, whereas in Tamil it is called Naattu Koothu, in Kannada, Halli Naatu, and in Malayalam, it is known as Karinthol. Keeravani thanked the entire team for making this masterpiece during his acceptance speech.

Celebrating India and its culture

The biggest reason for this song being a success is its Indianness. The joyous vibe and the hook of the song are peppy and catchy, and celebrate the pride of being Indian. In the era of fusions and remixes, maestro Keeravani chose to add Indian instruments to compose this amazing track. The texture and the feel of the song also complement the narrative.

Using the song to propel the story

Indian films use songs to run the narrative of the film. At times, songs help to propel the story forward. In the movie, the song comes in when a Britisher insults the protagonist for being Indian and shows their cultural superiority. Naatu Naatu is a song about uniting everyone, embracing and celebrating cultures. In the film, the British women dance with the protagonists.

Lyrics that unite cultures

The lyrics mention things from various walks of life. From an "aggressive bull" to "a gang of young boys," the song is about celebrating life with dance. This dance is symbolic of accepting and embracing everyone. In the Hindi lyrics, it says, "Haan aaja chore, Haan aaja gore, Haan aaja chore, Naacho nacho...," which asks the British to join them for a dance.

PM Narendra Modi, celebrities congratulated the team

Several celebrities congratulated the team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and congratulated the whole team for making India proud on a global scale. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award.. a most well-deserving achievement!!" Pop icon Rihanna also congratulated the team at the event. She was also nominated for Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023