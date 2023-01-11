Entertainment

After 'RRR's win, Alia Bhatt trends for this unexpected reason

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 11, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt was seen in an important role in SS Rajamouli's directorial film, 'RRR'

It's a joyous day in the history of Indian cinema as RRR became the first Indian film to bag a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. While the country is celebrating RRR's win, actor Alia Bhatt, who too was a part of the film, is trending on Twitter. Wondering why she's trending? Continue reading to know the unexpected reason.

Reason was a news headline celebrating 'Naatu Naatu' win

Soon after RRR's Naatu Naatu was adjudged as the winner for Best Original Song, news about its big win spread across Indian media. Amidst this, a portal ran a story with a headline that read (English translation): "Alia Bhatt's film creates history! Wins Golden Globe Award in this category." This led netizens to post hilarious memes, making Bhatt a trending topic on Twitter.

Even the tiger had more screen time, said one user

Among the many hilarious and funny tweets that made rounds on the micro-blogging site on Wednesday, one Twitter user wrote how the tiger in RRR had more screen time in the film than Bhatt. Another user posted a picture of biriyani while holding a cardamom in hand, saying, "role of Bhatt in Naatu Naatu song." Check out some of the tweets here.

On Bhatt's professional front

Bhatt, who became a mother to a baby daughter in November, has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani up for release this year. Helmed by Karan Johar, she will be seen opposite her Gully Boy costar, Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

After Golden Globe, 'RRR' team will now eye Oscars

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli, who recently won the Best Director award for the film at New York Film Critics Circle awards, has submitted the film for Academy Awards 2023 for consideration. The film has made it to the longlist and is awaiting to grab a spot in the final nomination under the Best Music (Original Song) category for Naatu Naatu.