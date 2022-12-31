Entertainment

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding: Everything we know so far

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding: Everything we know so far

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 31, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Reportedly, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to tie the knot soon

Reports of Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's rumored wedding in February broke the internet on Friday as they surfaced on social media. While the actors have not yet issued any official statement about it, excited fans have been sharing the reports across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, take a look at everything we know about their rumored wedding so far.

Wedding to happen in the first week of February

According to ETimes, the wedding is set to happen in the first week of February. The publication quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara are going to get married on February 6." "Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies," they added.

Wedding going to be grand affair: Reports

As with any celebrity wedding, the marriage ceremony of Advani and Malhotra will be a lavish event, per ETimes. "The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," the publication stated. Also, the wedding celebrations will reportedly take place amid tight security by a high-end security management company.

Advani, Malhotra spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence

Recently, Advani and Malhotra were spotted together at the residence of celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and reports said they were getting their wedding ensembles ready. The duo shared the screen space in the 2021 movie Shershaah, after which their dating rumors surfaced. The couple never acknowledged them but dropped several hints about their relationship and wedding on season seven of Koffee With Karan.

Advani and Malhotra jetted off for vacation recently

Meanwhile, in a separate piece of news, Advani and Malhotra were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. It was reported that the duo was headed for a New Year vacation, but their destination was not disclosed. They both posed for photos and videos separately, flashing their infectious smiles, which went viral on social media. This further amped up the reports on their wedding.