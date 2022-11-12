Entertainment

Mumbai airport: SRK detained for hours for carrying luxury watches

Mumbai airport: SRK detained for hours for carrying luxury watches

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 12, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

SRK was detained at Mumbai airport for carrying luxury watches

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly detained for hours by the Customs Department at Mumbai airport on Friday night. He attended an event in Sharjah on Friday and later arrived at the Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 3 in a private jet. Reportedly, SRK and a few others traveling with him were carrying some luxury watches, due to which the Customs Department detained them.

Details Khan's bodyguard was detained until Saturday morning

The Customs Department officials found several luxury watches worth around Rs. 18 lakh in the luggage of Khan and others accompanying him. Reports suggest that SRK and his manager were allowed to leave the airport a few hours later following the completion of customs formalities. But the others in Khan's entourage, including his bodyguard, weren't allowed to leave until Saturday morning, suggest media reports.

Duties Khan paid customs duty before being allowed to exit

Khan was reportedly asked to pay Rs. 6.83 lakh as a customs duty before being allowed to exit the airport. SRK was in the UAE to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 on Friday. Notably, at the event, he was honored with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award to recognize his contributions to international cinema and culture.

'Pathaan' Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' will mark the comeback of SRK

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Khan will be next seen in Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. It will mark Khan's comeback as a protagonist after his 2018 movie Zero. Though he made cameo appearances in two movies this year, namely Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Pathaan will mark SRK's return to the big screens in a full-fledged role.

Update Khan also has 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' in his lineup

Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Salman Khan, will hit theaters on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. He also has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and is scheduled for release on June 2 next year. Dunki, also featuring Taapsee Pannu, is slated for a December 22, 2023, release.