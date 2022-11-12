Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’: First look to be dropped soon

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’: First look to be dropped soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 12, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

The 'Pushpa' franchise is helmed by Sukumar

Telugu star Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most highly anticipated movies to be released in 2023. The film franchise's first part set the box office on fire and received positive responses from fans and critics alike. Now, as we await the sequel, the latest reports say the makers are set to drop Arjun's first look from it on December 17.

Update Video clip to be released next month too

According to Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 directed by Sukumar will be bigger and grander than the first part. Notably, Arjun's first look will be released on December 17, which is a special day for the franchise. To recall, Pushpa 1 hit theaters on December 17 last year. A video clip of Arjun from the movie's test shoot in Bangkok will also be released that day.

Details The actual shooting process will start in December

The publication quoted a source as saying, "One-minute video of Allu Arjun from the test shoot will be out on December 17 to celebrate the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar has plans to incorporate a glimpse of Allu Arjun from Bangkok's recce schedule as well." "The actual shoot for the film will start in the first week of December," the source added.

Context Why does this story matter?

Post-pandemic, theaters in India did not regain the old glory until Pushpa: The Rise was released. Earning more than Rs. 350cr, it was the highest-grossing movie of 2021.

And whenever there are any updates about its sequel, they have never failed to go viral. Since Arjun's first look release will mark the first official update about the film, it is all the more important.

Cast Meet the other cast members of ‘Pushpa’ franchise

Besides Arjun, Pushpa 2 will co-star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will be seen as the main antagonist. Some reports suggest Vijay Sethupathi has also been roped in to play an important role in the sequel, while the makers are yet to confirm the same. Other actors including Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, among others, will be seen playing pivotal roles.