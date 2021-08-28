Faasil sports a menacing look in 'Pushpa: The Rise' poster

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise on Saturday unveiled the first look of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil from the upcoming film. The multi-lingual action-thriller stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Pushpa: The Rise is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Here are more details on this.

Details

The film is written and directed by Sukumar

Written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame, the film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. Faasil, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema, will be playing the antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise.

Role

Faasil essays the role of an IPS officer

He essays the role of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. In the character poster released by the makers on social media, Faasil is seen sporting a bald look with a stern expression on his face. Yerneni and Shankar said they are confident that the actor will entertain the audience with his villainous avatar.

Other details

The film is slated to release in two parts

"Faasil's hit films speak for his merit as an actor and he has a fan base that appreciates that about him," the duo said. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film is slated to release in two parts in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The first installment will be released on Christmas.