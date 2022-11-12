Entertainment

Even before release, Vikram's period drama 'Thangalaan's streaming rights sold?

Even before release, Vikram's period drama 'Thangalaan's streaming rights sold?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 12, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

Vikram will next be seen in 'Thangalaan'

Even before the makers have stopped rolling the camera, the buzz is rife that "Chiyaan" Vikram's upcoming period drama Thangalaan's streaming rights have been sold! To recall, the actor announced the project in October this year, along with a brief introductory video that generated immense traction. The film will mark the Cobra actor's maiden collaboration with ace Tamil director Pa Ranjith (Natchathiram Nagargirathu).

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most sought-after actors, Vikram is known for movies such as I, Anniyan, and Pithamagan. Thangalaan has the distinction of being his 61st film!

Moreover, Pa Ranjith is known for hard-hitting cinemas such as Sarpatta Parambarai and the recent Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.

Additionally, this happens to be one of the rare instances when a streamer reportedly landed a film months ahead of release.

Details Film to land on Netflix post-theatrical run

OTT giant Netflix has reportedly bagged the streaming rights of the upcoming movie, reported News18. The streamer paid a whopping amount of Rs. 35cr to bag the same. However, an official confirmation from either side is still awaited. Since several recently released South Indian films such as Sinam, Jana Gana Mana, and The Ghost are available on the streamer, this is an unsurprising development.

Information Film is being shot in both 2D and 3D

Thangalaan is reportedly inspired by true events. Touted to be a massive actioner, it will be shot in 2D and 3D. The film is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Mines before India's independence, and the teaser also hints at its timeframe. Rashmika Mandanna was the first choice for the film, but after she opted out, the role went to Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Pan-Indian aspirations Film is eyeing a pan-Indian release

GV Prakash Kumar, who has previously created memorable melodies for films such as Soorarai Pottru, Bachelor, and Asuran, will be working on Thangalaan's music. The cinematography department will be helmed by Kishor Kumar (Natchathiram Nagargiradhu). Thangalaan will follow suit after numerous recent South Indian films and will target pan-Indian reach. Hence, it will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.