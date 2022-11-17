Entertainment

Amidst mounting rumors, Tamannaah Bhatia quashes marriage speculations in style

Amidst mounting rumors, Tamannaah Bhatia quashes marriage speculations in style

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 17, 2022, 10:55 am 3 min read

Tamannaah Bhatia has shut down marriage rumors in style

Is love in the air for actor Tamannaah Bhatia? Media reports say so, but the actor denies it! Amidst multiple reports of Bhatia "planning to tie the knot soon with a businessman who tried to woo her," the F3 actor took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 16) to reveal the truth in a hilarious, quirky style. Here's how the entire episode unfolded.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since actors live in the public eye 24*7 and their personal lives are closely tracked, it's not uncommon for such conjectures to rear their heads every now and then.

This becomes all the more noticeable in the case of female actors, who are repeatedly asked about their "marriage plans" and their wish to "settle down."

Bhatia's witty response, thus, shuts down the rumor mill.

Clarification 'Everyone scripting my life,' Bhatia bashed the media

Bhatia uploaded two Stories on her Instagram account. In the first one, she reposted a reel that had initially sparked the rumors, and wrote, "Seriously???" In the next Story, uploaded an hour later, she dressed as a man in a jacket and pants and rounded off the look with a mustache. She captioned the video, "Introducing my businessman husband...#MarriageRumors #EveryoneScriptingMyLife." That's some sass!

Speculations Rumors have been doing rounds for some time now

Bhatia's marriage speculations have been doing rounds for a while. Per India TV News, "A Mumbai-based businessman has been making efforts to win her over for some time." Similar reports surfaced at the beginning of 2022, too, and Bhatia had told News18, that "[she] isn't in the mood to get married right now," and wants to "focus on [her] career."

On marriage 'Why should there be a definition on marriage?'

During an old conversation with India Today, the Entertainment actor shared her thoughts on the institution of marriage. She said, "Marriage is something that a person does to kind of add value to their lives. It's something that makes it more beautiful." "Some don't want to [get married], whatever rolls your boat, you know, like, why should there be a definition on it?"

Upcoming projects Meanwhile, here's what Bhatia is working on professionally

Bhatia was last seen in the Netflix romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. She is currently shooting for the TV series Jee Karda. In addition to that, she is also working on Bole Chudiyan, helmed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and based on the life of its lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her other projects include Arun Gopy's Bandra and Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar.