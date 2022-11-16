Entertainment

Happy birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur; films we'll love him in

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 16, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Aditya Roy Kapur has turned 37. Happy birthday!

The most eligible bachelor in Tinseltown, Aditya Roy Kapur turned 37 on Wednesday! Known for his diverse filmography, chiseled abs, and improving grip on the craft, he debuted in the industry in 2009 with the musical drama London Dreams, and since then, has starred in several notable movies such as Malang, Fitoor, and Aashiqui 2. Here are the roles we think he can ace!

#1 A spin-off from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

While Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina's love story was the cynosure of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bunny's friendship and brief fallout with Avi deserves its own film! Roy Kapur excellently brought out the conflict and cracks that sometimes emanate between friends, and we think a spinoff on their friendship will be a real treat for viewers, especially since they are also close real-life friends.

#2 Roy Kapur and a romance drama? Match made in heaven

Nobody romances better than an actor with deep, emotive eyes. We have already seen Roy Kapur's acting chops in the romance genre in Fitoor, Aashiqui 2, and Kalank, and that was perhaps just the beginning. We would like to see him headline more such films that are defined by a passionate romance between the leading duo. His immense female fan following wouldn't complain, either!

#3 Those well-sculpted abs deserve more action films

Roy Kapur clearly spends the better part of his day in the gym, as is evident from his chiseled, well-toned body that serves as an inspiration to many. While Malang and Om: The Battle Within leveraged his physique quite excellently, Roy Kapur deserves more action films where we can see him break a few more bones. We hope he signs something like this soon!

#4 Do you want an extension of his short from 'Ludo'?

Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo featured several mainstream actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, and Pankaj Tripathi. Roy Kapur managed to shine amidst many stalwarts and his camaraderie with co-star Sanya Malhotra was a highlight of their short. Their segment left us wanting more, and we need to know how did their story eventually unfold. Turn that short into a feature film, please!

Upcoming projects Meanwhile, take a look at his upcoming projects

Roy Kapur was last seen in the action film Om: The Battle Within in July. However, the Kapil Verma directorial couldn't do wonders critically or commercially. Up next, he will be seen headlining the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager, which will mark his OTT series debut. Additionally, he has also been roped in to lead the remake of Thadam, titled Gumraah.