Kangana Ranaut slams fake news regarding 'Emergency'

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 21, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to reports of her film Emergency being shot inside the Parliament premises. The actor took to social media to clarify that the reports were fake. She is directing and donning the lead role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in this film. She has earlier played the role of politician J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.

Why does this story matter?

Ranaut has always been in the limelight, mostly for her political opinions and fiery takes on issues. The actor is known to not mince her words and for openly calling out nepotism in Bollywood.

Coming to her resume, the actor has donned some good characters in the past. Her upcoming film Emergency is in buzz after her performance in Thalaivii.

She called out the fake news

Ranaut took to Instagram to share a piece of news which read, "First time ever a movie is allowed to shoot in parliament, a small segment of Emergency movie will shot soon in parliament." While sharing it, she slammed the piece of news and wrote, "That's not true it's a fake news!!!" Earlier, the Press Trust of India (PTI) shared reports regarding the issue.

Ranaut apparently requested shooting permission from Lok Sabha Secretariat

As per PTI sources, Ranaut had written a letter to Lok Sabha Secretariat requesting shooting permission but it was not granted as no sort of private videography is allowed inside the premises. Reports suggest that the star's letter is under consideration and will most likely be disallowed. Only Doordarshan and Sansad TV are allowed to shoot inside the premises.

More about 'Emergency'

Emergency is a political drama based on the first female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is written by Ritesh Shah and is directed by Ranaut herself. The star cast includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade. The film is bankrolled by Ranaut and Renu Pitti. The venture is slated to release in 2023.