Parliament Winter Session: Opposition set to continue protests

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 10:39 am

Several key bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

Opposition leaders are expected to continue protesting against the suspension of a dozen Members of Parliament (MPs) from Rajya Sabha. They will also raise several key issues including COVID-19, China, compensation for farmers, price rise, and floods during Friday's proceedings of the Parliament. Meanwhile, several key bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. Here are more updates from the Parliament.

Context Why does this story matter?

Opposition's continued protests imply the stalemate in the Parliament will continue for the time being. The 25-day-long Winter Session has so far been marred by protests over the suspension of 12 MPs. They have been suspended for allegedly creating a ruckus in the House during the previous Parliament session. The previous session had also been washed away due to Opposition protests over several issues.

Details Congress moves motion over Lakhimpur Kheri case

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3. He called for the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra whose son is the main accused in the case. Tagore called it "the killing of innocent farmers through rash driving by the son of MoS Home in Lakhimpur Kheri district."

Bills Bills to come up in Lok Sabha

Several important bills will be introduced on Friday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Further, Dr. Jitendra Singh will introduce a bill to further amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act 2003. The Minister will also table the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

Information Government to present report on COVID-19

Separately, in the Rajya Sabha, the government will present a report on the COVID-19 situation in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table a statement about the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2021-22.

Developments Parliament passed the Dam Safety Bill yesterday

On Thursday, the Parliament once again witnessed multiple adjournments through the day. The government, however, managed to pass a bill meant for surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of all the specified dams across the country. It also entails the constitution of the National Committee on Dam Safety. The Opposition had called for the Bill to be sent to a parliamentary select committee.