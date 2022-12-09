Entertainment

Amrish Puri biopic in making; grandson Vardhan Puri to create

Grandson Vardhan Puri to make biopic on Amrish Puri

Vardhan Puri, grandson of iconic actor Amrish Puri is planning to make a biopic on his grandfather known widely for his villainous roles. A source close to Pinkvilla reported this development and to watch the life of a larger-than-life villain sounds to be exciting. Puri's iconic dialogues and characters are still fresh to our ears and even today pop culture references include them.

Why does this story matter?

Biopics have engulfed Hindi cinema for more than a decade. A few stand out and remain etched in our memories. These films throw light on the aspects which are not known to general viewers.

Puri is a prominent figure and his iconic characters like Mogambo and Bauji from DDLJ are loved by all.

Hoping fans get to say "Mogambo Khush Hua" after the biopic.

Details about the development

Puri's portrayals and contributions need to be immortalized. Given that he has fans across ages, this biopic with attract viewers. The aforementioned source stated, "Grandson Vardhan Puri is planning to make a biopic on his iconic grandfather Amrish Puri. Yes, the biopic on the country's favorite villain. In fact, work on it has already begun."

Portrayals of Puri

The veteran actor has starred in over 450 films in his long career. His portrayals in films like Mr. India, Koyla, Karan Arjun, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are considered to be one of the best. He was known for his negative roles, dominating screen presence, and baritone voice. We use his dialogues as references, even to date.

All we know about Vardhan Puri

Vardhan Puri made his debut in 2019 with Yeh Saali Aashiqui which received critical acclaim. He will be next seen in Vivek Agnihotri's Nautanki with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Pallavi Joshi. He has two more films, one directed by Kunal Kohli and another by Sarim Momin. He is currently filming with National Award-winning director Shantanu Anant Tambe.