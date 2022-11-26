Entertainment

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 77 in Pune

Nov 26, 2022

Vikram Gokhale was receiving treatment at a Pune-based hospital

In a shocking piece of news, veteran Marathi and Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday in Pune. He was 77. He had been unwell and was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where he breathed his last. Gokhale had been receiving treatment at the private hospital for some days and was put on ventilator support recently. May his soul rest in peace.

His health condition deteriorated on Saturday morning

On Saturday, the hospital authorities issued a statement saying that Gokhale's health deteriorated further. It read, "Mr. Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator and has slightly deteriorated further and he is back on BP support and medication." On Friday, his condition reportedly improved, and he showed "slow but steady improvement." "He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs," the hospital stated on Friday.