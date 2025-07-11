AC sales soar in Kashmir as temperatures reach 37°C  

The Kashmir Valley is reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures touching 37°C in several areas. The extreme weather has led to an unprecedented spike in the sale of air conditioners (ACs), coolers, and fans. According to India Today, appliance stores in Srinagar , Anantnag, Baramulla, and Kulgam are witnessing a rush of customers looking for cooling devices.

Appliance demand Surge in demand for cooling devices A local electronics dealer said he has reported a 60% increase in AC sales compared to last year. "This kind of rush in July is unheard of," the dealer said. Umar, a mechanic, said there has been an 80% rise in repair work related to ACs and coolers. This shift from traditional fans to air conditioners is unprecedented for the region known for its mild summers.

Record temperatures Srinagar's hottest July day in over 70 years Last Saturday, Srinagar recorded its hottest July day in over 70 years, with a maximum temperature of 37.4°C (99.3°F). This was the third-highest July temperature since 1892. Other parts of the region also witnessed extreme heat, with Pahalgam recording its highest-ever July temperature at 31.6°C, surpassing the previous record of 31.5°C set on July 21. The region has already seen its hottest June since 1978.