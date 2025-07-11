AC sales soar in Kashmir as temperatures reach 37°C
What's the story
The Kashmir Valley is reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures touching 37°C in several areas. The extreme weather has led to an unprecedented spike in the sale of air conditioners (ACs), coolers, and fans. According to India Today, appliance stores in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Kulgam are witnessing a rush of customers looking for cooling devices.
Appliance demand
Surge in demand for cooling devices
A local electronics dealer said he has reported a 60% increase in AC sales compared to last year. "This kind of rush in July is unheard of," the dealer said. Umar, a mechanic, said there has been an 80% rise in repair work related to ACs and coolers. This shift from traditional fans to air conditioners is unprecedented for the region known for its mild summers.
Record temperatures
Srinagar's hottest July day in over 70 years
Last Saturday, Srinagar recorded its hottest July day in over 70 years, with a maximum temperature of 37.4°C (99.3°F). This was the third-highest July temperature since 1892. Other parts of the region also witnessed extreme heat, with Pahalgam recording its highest-ever July temperature at 31.6°C, surpassing the previous record of 31.5°C set on July 21. The region has already seen its hottest June since 1978.
Climate impact
Experts warn about environmental consequences
The surge in sales of appliances has alarmed climate experts about the long-term environmental implications of this trend. Dr. Masoon A. Beig, an environmental geographer at Government Degree College, Kilam, warned that increased dependence on cooling appliances could lead to higher emissions of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). He said we may soon reach a point where buying an AC becomes a necessity rather than a luxury.