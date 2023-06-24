Lifestyle

Paneer chaman, nadroo yakhni, and more: 5 must-try Kashmiri recipes

June 24, 2023

These Kashmiri dishes have a unique blend of flavors

Apart from being popularly known for its breathtaking views and picturesque beauty, Kashmir is also a paradise for food lovers. The food in Kashmir has evolved through many generations and it has a unique blend of different cooking styles of Pandits, Kashmiri, Mughals, and Muslims. Kashmir organizes a ceremonial feast every year called "Wazwan." Here are five mouth-watering Kashmiri recipes to try at home.

Paneer chaman

Fry paneer﻿ cubes in an oil-greased pan. Saute bay leaf, cloves, and salt in a separate oil-greased pan. Add water, ginger powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and fennel powder, and boil the mixture. Add the fried paneer and cook for five minutes. Add milk and cook again. Coarsely grind green and brown cardamom and sprinkle the powder over the curry. Serve hot with rice.

Kashmiri saag

This mildly spiced Kashmiri saag﻿ is made in mustard oil and is a special dish of Kashmir. It is a simple yet healthy side dish. Add mustard oil to a pressure cooker. Next, add Kashmiri whole red chilies, whole spinach, brown cardamom, water, and a little salt, and saute well. Cover and let it cook until one whistle. Serve hot with phulkas and kadhi.

Nadroo yakhni

Made with lotus stem﻿, yogurt, and aromatic spices, nadroo yakhni is a popular Kashmiri curry that can be served with steamed rice. Whip yogurt, and cook lotus stem in boiling water for 10 minutes. Add whipped yogurt, ghee, dry ginger powder, fennel powder, green cardamom powder, asafoetida, salt, and bay leaves, to the lotus stem and cook for 15 minutes while stirring continuously.

Kashmiri khatte baingan

Saute cinnamon, green cardamom, asafoetida powder, salt, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and Kashmiri red chilies in a mustard oil-greased kadai. Add a little water, dry ginger powder, brinjals, and sliced onions, and fry well. Cover and cook for 20 minutes. Add fennel seeds, sliced tomatoes, and water, and cook again. Sprinkle some lime juice and coriander leaves and serve hot.

Kashmiri gucchi pulao

Gucchi is a wild mushroom variety found in the Himalayas. Shallow-fry soaked gucchi, cashews, and almonds in a ghee-greased pan. Boil water along with green cardamom, bay leaves, and cinnamon stick. Add turmeric powder, salt, and rice and boil for 20 minutes. Add lime slices, garam masala, dried fenugreek leaves, gucchi, and dry fruit mix over the rice and combine well. Serve hot.

