India

Japanese ambassador's tryst with 'pani puri,' 'Banarasi thali' in Varanasi

Japanese ambassador's tryst with 'pani puri,' 'Banarasi thali' in Varanasi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 28, 2023, 06:53 pm 1 min read

Japan's Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki expressed joy after eating pani puri, Banarasi thali in Varanasi (Photo credit: Twitter/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, posted a series of tweets on Saturday about his recent visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He also shared photos/videos of himself enjoying street food, expressing delight after trying pani puri and Banarasi thali. Suzuki said he'd wanted to taste pani puri ever since he watched PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida eat it in March.

Watch: 'Too good!' says Suzuki after tasting potato-filled 'pani puri'

Japan ambassador's video got huge traction

Suzuki's street food video garnered nearly 6.5L views and over 14,000 likes as of 6:00pm, Sunday. "I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi...and PM Kishida...eating them together!" read his caption. "I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such warm hospitality," he said in another tweet on his Varanasi trip.