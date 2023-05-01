Lifestyle

National Salad Month: Make May healthy with these wholesome recipes

National Salad Month: Make May healthy with these wholesome recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 01, 2023, 10:59 am 2 min read

Here are some salad recipes for you to try

These salads will 'leaf' you feeling fresh. The US regards May as National Salad Month to promote the habit of clean eating and the several health benefits this food packs. And we believe that the perfect way to celebrate this wholesome occasion is to make (and savor) some delicious salads. With that in mind, here are five salad recipes that you can try.

Roasted eggplant salad

Roast an eggplant. Separately, pour some oil into a pan and fry chilies, garlic, onion, tomatoes, and coriander powder to it. As you cook them, sprinkle some red chili powder and salt to taste. To this, add chopped pieces of the roasted eggplant and cook for 10 minutes more. Once done, transfer it to a bowl and add lemon juice, coriander leaves, and oregano.

Classic macaroni salad

Combine boiled macaroni with celery, onions, chopped eggs, and bell peppers in a large bowl. Separately, whisk some mayonnaise, white vinegar, mustard sauce, sugar, salt, and black pepper. Pour this dressing into the macaroni mixture and toss it well so that everything is well-coated. Seal the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour. Serve cold.

Potato and egg salad

Begin by dicing some potatoes and then boiling them. Separately, grab some eggs and boil them in a different pan. Once the eggs are done, chop them into small pieces and mix them with parsley, gherkins, and chives. Now grab a bowl and mix all the ingredients with mayonnaise. Add boiled potatoes and sprinkle salt and black pepper to taste.

Kachumber salad

This one is simple to make and delicious to taste. Chop onions, cucumber, tomatoes, chilies, and coriander leaves. Transfer these veggies to a bowl and then add pomegranate, followed by red chili powder, black pepper, and salt as per taste. Now squeeze in a few drops of lemon and then toss all the ingredients to coat them well.

Tomato olive salad

If you love tomatoes and olives in equal measure, this salad recipe is especially for you. All you have to do is, combined some diced tomatoes, black olives, onions, crushed black peppercorns, basil leaves, and salt. Mix them well and then add a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. Toss the mixture well and refrigerate it for an hour. Savor it cold.