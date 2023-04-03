Lifestyle

Foods that can help balance your hormones

Written by Sneha Das Apr 03, 2023, 05:52 pm 2 min read

These foods will naturally help balance your hormonal levels

A proper hormonal balance is important to ensure the effective functioning of your reproductive system. If your hormones are in balance, you will experience more energy, less stress and anxiety, a sharper mind, an elevated mood, and a restful sleep every night. Proper hormonal balance has the power to change every aspect of your life. Here are five foods that will balance hormones.

Quinoa

A whole protein and a gluten-free carbohydrate, quinoa is considered an important superfood that balances your hormone levels by aiding in keeping the female testosterone levels even. The higher levels of protein in it help stabilize your blood sugar levels which aid in balancing your hormones. The magnesium and phosphorus in quinoa also help eliminate PMS symptoms and promote better sleep.

Flaxseeds

Rich in a naturally occurring form of plant-based estrogen called lignans, flaxseeds help balance your hormones and offer menstrual support. Lignans in flaxseeds aid the body in eliminating extra androgens produced by the ovaries and balancing female hormone levels. This helps in regularizing your menstrual cycle. The insoluble fiber in flaxseeds assists in detoxing your body from excess hormones.

Cherries

Packed with hormone-balancing nutrients like magnesium and vitamin C along with melatonin, cherries help promote restful sleep and balance your hormone levels. They will have positive effects on your sleep regimen. The magnesium in these little tangy fruits helps reduce adrenaline and cortisol levels in your body, while the vitamin C in them helps create and regulate hormones such as estrogen and progesterone.

Avocados

One of the healthiest and most nutritional fruits to include in your diet, avocados help bring down the absorption of estrogen and boost testosterone levels that are responsible for regulating ovulation and menstrual cycles. Rich in fiber and healthy fats, it also manages your blood cholesterol levels and balances cortisol while maintaining your heart health. You can have one-fourth of an avocado daily.

Nuts

Loaded with poly and monounsaturated fats, nuts help in hormone production and manage your blood vessels' health. They take care of your endocrine system and help reduce insulin and cholesterol levels. You can have almonds daily, they regulate blood sugar levels. Rich in selenium, brazil nuts manage your hormone and support your overall thyroid health. You can also have walnuts packed with anti-inflammatory properties.