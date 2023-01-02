Lifestyle

Have you heard of goji berries? Here are their benefits

Goji berries are packed with antioxidant and medicinal properties

Native to Asia, goji berries are tiny red fruits that are loaded with medicinal and antioxidant properties. Featuring a sweet and slightly sour taste, they have been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. These berries promote eye health, slows down aging signs, and strengthen your lungs, kidneys, and liver. Here are five astonishing health benefits of goji berries.

Boosts your immunity

Packed with essential nutrients, goji berries are highly effective in naturally enhancing your immunity and keeping infections and illnesses at bay. According to a study conducted with older adults, drinking goji berry juice every day increased immune cell levels and improved general feelings of well-being in 30 days. According to another study, it also improved immune function in response to an influenza vaccine.

Promotes eye health

Packed with an antioxidant called zeaxanthin, goji berries help in improving your eye health and protect against eye disorders like macular degeneration that can lead to vision loss. The zeaxanthin in them also protects your eyes from free radicals, UV exposure, and oxidative stress. According to a study, goji berries prevented hyperpigmentation of the macula and softened fatty deposits under the retina.

Helps in weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight, then try incorporating goji berries in your daily diet to shed those extra kilos. They are packed with nutrients but low in calories which makes them perfect for weight loss. They have a low glycemic index, increases your metabolism, and reduce cravings for sugary food items. The chromium in them helps in maintaining good muscle mass.

Good for your skin

Packed with a component called betaine which has anti-aging properties, goji berries help in reducing wrinkles and prevent collagen damage that is caused due to ultraviolet radiation. These berries also have anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne breakouts, giving you clear and glowing skin. The Vitamin C, beta-carotene, and amino acids in them help treat hyperpigmentation and improve your complexion.

Improves your heart health

Goji berries can improve your heart health and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. The polysaccharides in these berries give them anti-hypertensive properties that help regulate your blood pressure levels and prevent related diseases. The polyphenols in them also help reduce blood pressure. In addition to this, these healthy berries also contain phytonutrients that improve the immune system's response.