Happy birthday Prateik Babbar! Check out the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 28, 2022, 09:59 am 3 min read

Prateik Babbar is a big-time MMA fan.

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar who made his acting debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, turns 36 today. He has struggled with substance abuse in the past. From braving through it to getting his life in order and getting back in shape, Prateik Babbar's story is nothing sort of inspirational. On his birthday, let's take a look at his health regime.

Babbar loves mixed martial arts

The actor loves to mix his week's routine with various forms of training to be in shape. Mostly, he does four days of weight training and the remaining three days of mixed martial arts (MMA) training. He keeps changing his regime and prefers to mix up both the training. The actor's chiseled physique is a testimony to his dedication and focus.

He has a love-hate relationship with leg day

He works with three personal trainers - Rohit Nair, Ryan Fernandes, and Manish Advilkar. Nait helps him with mixed martial arts training. Fernandes and Advilkar guide him in weight training. For him, fitness has more to do with simple, healthy tricks than heavy gym equipment. Leg days are the worst yet the best for him, he has a love-hate relationship with leg days.

Here’s what the ‘Dhobi Ghat’ actor’s diet plan looks like

Prateik Babbar is very careful about what he eats. For breakfast, he eats 10 egg whites along with two yolks, followed by oatmeal and toast. His lunch and dinner comprise white meat and a lot of green veggies. Babbar keeps changing his meals according to the season, but he eats homemade food cooked in very less oil and spices.

Mark Wahlberg’s physique is his ultimate body goal

As far as his idols are concerned, he follows all MMA fighters. Apart from them, Dwayne Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Israel Adesanya, and Mark Wahlberg are some of his ideals. Mark Wahlberg's physique is his ultimate body goal, he revealed to Mans World India in an interview, saying, "He is definitely the ultimate body goal for many, including me."

His workout session does not include much cardio

His workout session doesn't include much cardio because he has to maintain his muscle density. This is why his diet includes very little carbohydrates and intense workouts. He spends only a few minutes doing cardio exercises and just 10 minutes on the conveyor belt. If he skips the gym, he takes his dog out for a long run which also helps him burn calories.