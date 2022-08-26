Lifestyle

International Dog Day: 5 adorable qualities of our furry friends

Today is International Dog Day, hoomans!

Observed on August 26 every year, International Dog Day is an occasion to celebrate everything about our furry friends. It was established in 2004 by animal rescue advocate and dog trainer Colleen Paige. The occasion raises awareness about animal adoption and promotes dog ownership of all breeds. To make it more pawesome, here are five qualities of doggos that are too adorable to resist.

Dogs are extremely devoted to whomever they see as their owners and love them unconditionally. Known as a man's best friend, they are loyal and obedient to their pet parents and can easily sense their emotions. Cuddling, loving, sheltering, and feeding them makes them to think that you are a part of their pack and it's their duty to always protect you.

According to various studies, dogs display many behaviors associated with intelligence. Dogs have advanced memory skills, understand human voice commands, and are able to appropriately react to and read human body language like pointing and gesturing. According to behavioral measures, dogs' mental abilities, in general, are close to a human child aged two to 2.5 years. However, different dogs have different levels of intelligence.

Dogs possess the excellent ability to understand the emotions of humans through their ears and can read your facial expressions. They can sense happiness, fear, and sadness, and can instantly cheer you up and comfort you by putting their head on your lap. According to a study, the emotional centers in a dog's brain light up in response to joyful laughs or happy barks.

Dogs are kid-friendly and extremely gentle with children. Having a dog around your little one while he/she is growing up can help boost their social skills and self-esteem, and make them cooperative as adults. However, not all dogs are kid-friendly, especially chihuahuas who are very moody. Family dogs like Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, Beagles, and Irish Setters are kid-friendly, protective, and playful.

Usually, dogs are quite active, curious, and energetic and will never allow you to get bored. This can help to heal depression and anxiety, and make you feel happy and positive around them. Therefore, as an owner, it's important to give them time and play with them as much as possible. Dogs like Dalmatians, Poodles, Golden Retrievers, and Beagles can be great playing companions.