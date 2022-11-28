Lifestyle

5 must-try recipes from Bihar

Written by Sneha Das Nov 28, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Bihari cuisine is known for its aromatic flavors

Packed with aromatic flavors and healthy, nutrient-rich ingredients, Bihar's food describes the authentic culture of the state. From litti chokha and thekua to sattu sharbat, makhana kheer, and malpua, the Bihari cuisine has a lot to offer. Most people from Bihar are vegetarians, thus sattu and Bengal gram are the most commonly used ingredients in this cuisine. Here are five must-try super-tasty recipes.

Dal bhari puri

Add salt and water to some flour and knead into a dough. Dry roast coriander and fennel seeds and coarsely grind them. Coarsely grind some soaked moong dal. Mix the ground dal, coriander-fennel masala, ginger, red chili powder, coriander leaves, and salt. Roll the dough, add the moong dal stuffing, and roll again into a flat disk. Deep fry the puris until golden. Enjoy!

Sattu cooler

Known for its cooling properties, sattu cooler is a detox drink that cleanses the system and helps in weight loss. It's a well-known sweet drink in Uttar Pradesh too. Add water to a vessel. Add sattu powder, fresh lemon juice, and sugar and stir well. Pour this drink into a tall glass. Add some ice cubes, garnish with roasted cumin powder and serve chilled.

Litti chokha

Mix some atta flour, salt, and water to knead into a dough. Combine sattu, salt, mustard oil, kalonji seeds, onion, pickle, and ajwain. Make a ball from the dough, add the filling inside, and seal it. Mix some potatoes, brinjal, coriander, chili, salt, lemon juice, ginger, whole red chili, and mustard oil for the chokha. Roast the litti and serve with ghee.

Malpua

Boil some sugar and water and stir well. Add water to maida and prepare a thick batter. Grate khoya and mix it with warm water to prepare a light batter. Mix both batters. Put scoops of the batter in ghee and fry until golden brown. Dip the malpuas in sugar syrup. Garnish with almonds, saffron, and pistachios, and serve immediately.

Laung Lata

Cook khoya in a kadhai for 20-25 minutes. Add chironji seeds, sugar, and cardamom powder, and mix well. Combine some flour, water, and oil and knead into a dough. Make flat round rotis, add the stuffing and seal them with a clove. Deep fry the laung latas and dip them in sugar syrup made by boiling water and sugar. Serve warm.