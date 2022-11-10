Lifestyle

5 dining etiquette rules you need to remember

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 10, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

If you are new to fine dining follow these basic rules to ace dining at fancy restaurants

You probably don't come across the fine dining world every day, but it's always better to put your best foot forward at all times. If you have ever felt nervous about how to properly sit on a dining chair and where to place the napkin, look nowhere else! Follow these five general rules to up your fine dining game.

Seating arrangement Stay watchful before sitting

If you are the host, then gesture towards the seat that is intended for your guests and gently take your seat indicating your guests to take theirs as well. If you are the guest, wait for your host to do the honors before you sit. The rule of thumb here is that the guest gets the best seat.

Posture Keep your elbows off the table

Once you are seated, make sure you sit with your back straight. Move your shoulders back a bit and sit straight. Remember to keep your elbows off the table while eating your meal. It is generally considered inconsiderate and also makes you appear spineless. However, while taking a break to have a conversation, keeping elbows on the table is acceptable.

No distractions Keep your phone aside

The general rule is that whatever object does not belong to the dining space should be kept away from the table. This applies to your phone and your bag as well. Keep your phone inside your pocket and turn it into silent mode. Ladies, keep your bag on an empty chair by your side or on the chair behind you.

Be gentle Place a napkin on your lap

Remember to place a napkin on your lap before you commence your meal. Use your napkin to gently wipe your fingers and dab your lips. When going to the bathroom, place your napkin on your chair indicating that you would be coming back. If you are done with your meal, gently fold your napkin and place it on the table before leaving.

Before and after How to start and end your meal

If you are with a large group of people, wait for everyone to be served before you begin to eat. If the multiple cutlery confuses you, start with the spoon on the far right and work your way in. Post meal when it is time to leave, wait for your host to initiate, and if you are the host, indicate it's time to depart.