Here's why you should include pine nuts in your diet

Oct 27, 2022

From heart health to brain functioning, here are five health benefits of pine nuts

Pine nuts are tiny, edible seeds of pine cones that do wonders when added in moderation to your food. They are packed with a host of vital nutrients that offer you multiple health benefits at the same time. With that, they are considered a wholesome snack that you can roast or even eat raw. Here are five health benefits of pine nuts.

So hearty Promotes heart health

Pine nuts are loaded with pinolenic acid which is a polyunsaturated fatty compound. As a matter of fact, this acid is helpful in bringing down LDL cholesterol levels in the blood which is known for increasing the risk of contracting a heart-related disease. Various studies on rats have shown that pinolenic acid causes the liver to metabolize more LDL cholesterol from the blood.

Bye bye diabetes Improves blood sugar levels

As per multiple animal studies, pine nut extracts may decrease fasting blood glucose levels. Separately, research ascertained that eating about 28 grams of pine nuts offers 109% of the daily value of manganese, which is useful in lowering the risk of diabetes. Its phenolic compounds may help lower reactive oxygen species (ROS) and therefore improve blood glucose control.

Stay in shape Helps maintain a healthy weight

Pine nuts are abundant in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, all of which keep you fuller for a long time. In addition to this, the fatty acid compounds in these tiny nuts have also been associated with healthy weight management. Savoring about 28 gm may not just help you gain vital nutrients but also prevent unhealthy snacking by controlling your appetite.

Good for mind Boosts brain health

Omega-3 is one of the myriad nutrients that you need for better functioning of your brain. And with pine nuts, you get about 28 gm of this nutrient, which is helpful in boosting your brain health. According to the National Institutes of Health, the recommended daily intake of pine nuts for adults is 1.1 grams for females and 1.6 grams for males.

See better Great for eyesight

Pine nuts are blessed with the goodness of various antioxidants and a compound called beta-carotene, which are good for your eyes. Lutein in these winter nuts filter UV light and prevent macular damage, therefore boosting eye health. Additionally, the antioxidants in it fight cellular degeneration, which prevents eyesight deterioration. What's more? Well, the plant pigment in them fight off free radicals and improve vision.