5 surprising health benefits of pomelo

Written by Sneha Das Oct 10, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Pomelo tastes similar to grapefruit and comes with a lot of health benefits.

Closely related to grapefruit, pomelo is a large Asian citrus fruit that has yellow or green flesh and a thick, pale rind. It tastes similar to grapefruit and is packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Pomelo also aids in weight loss since it is low in calories and high in fiber and protein. Here are five surprising health benefits of pomelo.

Heart health Boosts your heart health

Packed with antioxidants like flavonoids, ascorbic acid, and polyphenols, pomelo is highly effective in reducing the levels of triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol. High in potassium, this healthy fruit also helps manage your blood pressure and naturally raises levels of HDL (good) cholesterol. It contributes to a longer and healthier lifespan by preventing instances of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Immunity Boosts your immune system

Rich in vitamin C, pomelo not only helps in enhancing iron absorption for better blood circulation but also strengthens your immunity. It helps fight free radicals and enhances microbial killing and phagocytosis. Vitamin C also aids in the growth and development of body tissues. Pomelo's high ascorbic acid content enhances the activity of white blood cells and helps fight off infections.

Digestive health Helps in digestion

Loaded with dietary fiber, pomelo is great for your digestive health and helps in maintaining proper bowel movements. It prevents intestinal conditions like constipation, hemorrhoids, and indigestion. This fruit also helps regulate your kidney function and filter out toxic waste products upon digestion of food and assimilation of required nutrients. The phytonutrients in it also protect your liver from free radical toxins.

Skincare Good for your skin

Pomelo contains spermidine that protects your skin cells from the process of aging. It helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, sunken skin, and fine lines and makes it soft, youthful, and healthy. It also boosts collagen production which helps maintain the firmness and elasticity of your skin. The essential amino acids in it also prevent any swelling or redness on your skin.

Weight loss Helps in weight loss

The high amounts of dietary fiber and protein in pomelo keep you full for a longer time and keep hunger pangs at bay, thereby aiding in weight loss. One peeled pomelo contains just 230 calories, which is quite low given the huge quantity. This fruit contains a fat-consuming compound called carnitine palmitoyl-transferase which helps you to lose weight.