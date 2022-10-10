Lifestyle

How to have a healthy relationship with your partner

You have to make an effort to ensure that your relationship continues to be healthy in the long run

Often, when a couple moves past the honeymoon period of their relationship, one attempts to change what they don't approve of in the other, giving rise to problems. If you want to ensure that you don't end up in a toxic relationship, you must work to make it healthy. Relationship expert Aashmeen Munjaal shares how you can have a healthy relationship with your partner.

Bigger goal What's the bigger goal you have with your partner?

To continue to have a healthy relationship, create a bigger picture of what you see with them. "What's your bigger goal with them? Is it to have more loving vacations, to raise wonderful kids, to travel the world, or to create an empire alongside each other?" "This bigger picture will allow you to let go of the daily nitty-gritty breakdowns of life," suggests Munjaal.

Communication Open and honest communication

"Open and honest communication plays the biggest role in a healthy relationship. However, it does not mean vomiting what you are thinking," says Munjaal. "Write down your expectations, what hasn't been met that is making you uncomfortable, and what you think they can do to make things better." This practical habit, instead of an impulsive reaction will make your relationship healthier in long run.

Forgive It's ok to seek forgiveness

It is okay to seek forgiveness or to forgive. Holding on to that one mistake the other person made in the past will not allow your relationship to prosper. You've made mistakes, and so have they. Forgive and seek forgiveness as and when needed to maintain a well-balanced and trustworthy relationship, recommends the relationship expert, oncologist, and founder of Shukrana Gratitude Foundation.

Respect Be respectful to one another

"Maintain respect in your language and gestures over the years. Many times, during casual communication, certain comments made by one might hurt the sentiments of the other," explains Munjaal. It is important you consciously use words of respect for each other and their family to ensure that in the long run, your relationship continues to be healthy despite the highs and lows, she suggests.

Visualize Visualization determines the quality of your relationship

Visualization plays a critical role in your relationship turning the way you desire them to be. However, in a scenario of lack of visualization, you will still be imagining the future... but it may be derived from your near ones' experiences or from movies... which may not always be pleasant. "It is wise to design your life's movie your way," says Munjaal.