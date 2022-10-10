Lifestyle

5 Karwa Chauth recipes you must have up your sleeves

Written by Sneha Das Oct 10, 2022, 01:34 pm 2 min read

Karwa Chauth is observed by married women for their husband's longevity and prosperity.

Observed by married Hindu women on the fourth day after purnima in the month of Kartika, Karwa Chauth celebrates the special bond between a husband and wife. On this auspicious day, wives fast for their husband's health, well-being, longevity, and prosperity. As it is scheduled to be celebrated on October 13 this year, keep these five delicious recipes for Karwa Chauth handy.

Flatbread Gobi paratha

Mix together grated cauliflower, green chilies, coriander leaves, salt, ginger, and lemon juice. Combine atta, water, and oil to prepare the dough. Take a small portion of the dough and flatten it, add the filling and seal the edges. Roll out the stuffed roundel and shape it into paratha. Cook them in oil, top with butter, and serve hot with pickle.

Healthy and fast-friendly Kuttu khichdi

Saute cumin seeds in ghee. Add green chili, ginger, and potato cubes and saute. Add ground peanuts and saute again for some time. Add rinsed buckwheat (kuttu), stir well, and saute for two minutes. Add water, salt, and sugar, mix, cover the lid and let the mixture simmer. Add coriander leaves and stir again. Drizzle lemon juice on top and serve hot.

Sweet and spicy chaat Corn and pomegranate chaat

Loaded with nutrients, this sweet and spicy chaat is perfect for health-conscious people. Mix together boiled corn, orange, chopped mint, pomegranate arils, and chopped capsicum in a bowl. Add salt, tamarind extract, chaat masala, mustard sauce, a few boondies, cumin powder, red chili powder, chopped coriander leaves, and lime, and mix everything well. Your healthy and nutritious chaat is ready to serve.

Indian dessert Moong dal halwa

Wash moong dal and coarsely grind it. Heat milk, water, and sugar together and bring the mixture to a boil. Stir fry ghee and coarsely ground dal in a heavy kadhai. Add the milk mixture and stir well. Cook till the liquid is absorbed and stir-fry again. Add cardamom powder and chopped almonds. Garnish the halwa with the remaining almonds and serve warm.

Hot and crispy Chana dal puri

Mix together chana dal and water and let it soak for an hour. Drain well and blend the dal with some more water. Combine together chana dal paste, whole wheat flour, semolina, green chili paste, chopped coriander, chili powder, asafoetida, water, oil, and turmeric powder and knead into a soft dough. Roll out the dough and deep-fry the puris in hot oil. Serve hot.