5 health benefits of thyme you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Sep 16, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Thyme is a Mediterranean herb with a distinct aroma.

A popular Mediterranean herb with a distinct aroma, thyme is used for different dietary, medicinal, and ornamental purposes. Packed with antioxidant properties, these dried herbs also contain certain chemicals that might help with bacterial and fungal infections that lead to colds and coughs. It also treats acne, boosts your mood, and lowers blood pressure. Here are five health benefits of thyme.

If you are tired of using over-the-counter medications with no effective results for acne, then thyme can come to your rescue. Packed with anti-bacterial properties, this magical herb is highly effective in combating acne breakouts. It also flushes out toxins and makes your skin glowing. You can use thyme essential oil diluted with water as a toner to tighten the skin and prevent acne.

Packed with antibiotic and antiseptic properties, thyme is a great natural remedy for colds and coughs. Thyme oil is loaded with strong antimicrobial properties that help in treating sore throats and bronchitis. The presence of carvacrol in thyme gives relief from sore throat. According to a 2006 study, a combination of thyme and ivy leaves helped to alleviate coughing and symptoms of acute bronchitis.

Thyme helps in improving blood circulation to the scalp which promotes hair growth and improves its quality. Packed with powerful antibacterial properties, thyme also prevents hair fall and thinning of hair and eliminates dandruff and scalp itchiness. Thyme oil is also effective in treating alopecia areata, a sudden hair loss condition. You can apply a mixture of thyme and lavender oil to the scalp.

Loaded with Vitamin K, iron, manganese, and calcium, thyme can boost your bone health and prevent diseases like osteoporosis. These minerals help in promoting bone growth and development and prevent the risk of bone fractures in elderly people. According to a study, women who consumed 1,000 milligrams of thyme daily experienced improved bone mineral density better than a calcium or vitamin D3 supplement.

Rich in potassium, thyme is effective in regulating heart rate and maintaining blood pressure levels. It also prevents inflammation and improves blood circulation, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. According to a 2014 study, thyme extract was able to lower heart rates in rats with high blood pressure. It helped lower their cholesterol. You can drink thyme tea daily for a healthy heart.