5 yoga poses to get relief from constipation

Written by Sneha Das Sep 16, 2022, 03:39 pm 2 min read

These yoga poses will give relief from constipation and other digestive problems.

Constipation is a common issue among people in recent times owing to their sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, and excessive intake of junk food. While over-the-counter medications are available to treat the condition, some alternative therapies like yoga can also help alleviate it. Certain yoga poses manipulate a person's digestive tract and gives relief from constipation. Here are five yoga asanas to treat constipation.

Abdominal pressure Bhujangasana or cobra pose

This asana will put pressure on the abdomen and give relief from constipation. Lie on your back with your legs stretched out. Place your hands under your shoulders while hugging your elbows into your body. Inhale and lift your chest slightly off the floor. Keep your shoulder blades and glutes firm. Hold for 30 seconds and return to the original position.

Strengthens abdominal organs Dhanurasana or bow pose

This asana strengthens the abdominal organs and prevents gas, constipation, and other digestive problems. Lie on your belly with your feet hip-width apart and hands by the side. Bend your knees and stretch your hands behind you to hold your ankles. Inhale and lift your chest off the floor. Hold for 12-15 seconds while breathing normally. Exhale, release your ankles, and relax.

Promotes digestion Halasana or plow pose

This inverted yoga posture stretches the spine and shoulders while rejuvenating the nervous system and promoting digestion. Lie on your back, place your palms on the ground and bend your knees bringing them toward your chest. Lift your hips and legs toward the ceiling using your abdominal muscles. Slowly extend your legs and lower your toes to the floor. Hold for 30-50 seconds.

Relief from acid reflux Pavanmuktasana or wind-relieving pose

This yoga pose helps to release gas, gives relief from acid reflux, and cures disorders like dyspepsia. Lie on your back with your feet together and arms on the side. Fold your legs while bringing your knees closer to your chest. Wrap your arms around your legs and press the thigh on your abdomen. Take deep-long breaths, hold for 10 seconds and relax.

Treats indigestion Vajrasana or diamond pose

One of the easiest asanas for treating indigestion and constipation, vajrasana helps improve blood circulation in the abdominal area. Sit on the floor, and keep your spine straight. Bend your knees and sit on your buttocks. Place your right palm on your right knee and your left palm on your left knee and focus on your breathing. Hold for 30 seconds and release.