Lifestyle

5 perfect hiking trails in Australia that you must hit

5 perfect hiking trails in Australia that you must hit

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 10, 2022, 10:24 am 2 min read

These five trails in Australia are worth hiking on

It's time to explore the thrilling side of Australia! Known for its stunning beaches, awe-inspiring islands, world-class surfing experience, and unique natural wonders, this continent is also a gem when it comes to hiking routes. From easy hikes for beginners to challenging ones for professionals, there's something for everyone to cherish. Here are five hike trails in Australia to bookmark.

Short and gorgeous Twin Falls Circuit

Twin Falls Circuit is an apt route for those wanting to go for a short hike. It's a picturesque trail on the Gold Coast that you can begin from either the Tallanbana Trailhead or the Canyon Lookout. You'll cover a distance of four kilometers that will take you about two hours to conquer it. It's nicely signposted, which further makes it more accessible.

Forest and waterfalls Coomera Circuit

The Coomera Circuit is about 17.4 kilometers and will take you seven hours to a full day to complete the journey. On the way, you will pass through dense forests and rainforest-covered cliffs. You will also see Coomera and Yarrabilgong waterfalls which drop into a 160-meter-deep gorge. With that, it easily qualifies as one of the most stunning hikes.

Coastal walk Light to Light walk

This hike begins from Boyds Tower and ends at Green Cape Lighthouse. It's a gem of a coastal walk with some idyllic vistas of cliffs and beaches. You will also get to trace the region's early light-keeping history. Covering a distance of 30 kilometers may take you around two to three days to complete. During this multi-day hike, you can rest at sheltered bays.

Crocodiles and cassowaries Wangetti Trail

Beginning from Palm Clove and ending at Port Douglas, Wangetti Trail is a monster of a trek that's 94 kilometers long. Be prepared for some strenuous days, about five to six of them when planning a hike here. On the way, you will pass through the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area and Macalister Range National Park. Watch out for crocodiles and cassowaries though.

Waterfalls and butterflies Djagany (goanna) walk

When planning a hike to Djagany (Goanna) Walk, you begin from Wallaman Falls camping area and end at Henrietta gate pick-up point. You get to enjoy the Wallaman Falls - the highest single-drop waterfalls in Australia, before setting out to multiple forests. You may also spot some blue Ulysses butterflies fluttering through the rainforest, along this 56.8-kilometer-long route.