Check-in at these 5 unique accommodations in Kenya

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 26, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Traveling to Kenya? Stay at either of these five unique hotels.

Kenya is famed for its stunning landscapes and expansive wildlife preserves. Additionally, it is known as the world's best safari destination, welcoming a whopping number of tourists from around the world each year. To boost up their memorable vacation the country houses some incredibly quirky hotels, resorts, and lodges. Check out five unique Kenyan accommodations that will take your breath away.

Wilderness Watamu Treehouse

Watamu Treehouse is built high on trees and offers a 360-degree view of the Indian Ocean and the native forest. The property started as a single-room house in 1992. Over the years, it expanded and was turned into a fully-loaded, spacious hotel. Additionally, the towers of this hotel were built on existing clearings, without cutting down even a single tree!

Wildlife Giraffe Manor

Giraffe Manor is a boutique hotel in Kenya that dates back to the 1930s. One of the most fascinating things about this property is its resident herd of Rothschild's giraffes, who may visit you in the morning. They may want you to share your breakfast with them as they poke in their long necks through windows! You can also interact with baby elephants here.

View Mount Kenya Segera Retreat

Spend a night in a bird's nest. Yes, you heard that right! Segera Retreat is a giant bird's nest located between Mount Kenya and the Great Rift Valley. You may even feel like a falcon or eagle as you cherish a 360-degree view of the surrounding area. Fortunately, you won't have to hunt for your food as the folks here offer delicious meals.

Watch hippos and lions Richards Camp Masai Mara

Richards Camp Masai Mara is a glamping accommodation featuring five luxurious camps nestled on a raised platform. In fact, unlike other camps, this place also has a terrace where you can enjoy the stunning vistas of the nearby river. When staying here, you may even spot fighting hippos and mating lions! You can also participate in activities like bush picnics, bush walks, and safaris.

Thrilling Loisaba Star Beds

All of us are used to sleeping within four walls and a roof in hotels, resorts, or even tents. How about sleeping without any? Loisaba Star Beds offers accommodation that has no walls - you sleep under the stars to witness the authentic African wilderness. When here, you spend the night on a wooden terrace with wild animals roaming around freely! Goosebumps!