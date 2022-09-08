Lifestyle

5 interesting things to bring home from Kerala

Written by Sneha Das Sep 08, 2022

Kerala is a shopper's paradise, offering various handicraft items.

Known as God's Own Country, Kerala is popular among tourists for its magical backwaters, pristine beaches, lush greenery, Ayurvedic therapies, and rich art and culture. Apart from this, the state is also a shopper's paradise as you will find plenty of artistic local handicrafts and traditional jewelry crafted with love. Here are five things to bring home from your Kerala trip.

Unique metal mirrors Aranmula Kannadi

Produced exclusively in the village of Aranmula in Kerala, this unique mirror is known for the quality of its reflection. The mirror is not crafted of glass but metal. Its front surface reflection eliminates the secondary reflections and aberrations, usually produced by black surface mirrors. The mirrors are known for attracting wealth, luck, and fortune into life.

Traditional oil lamps Nilavilakku

Nilavilakku are basically traditional oil lamps that are must-buy items when in Kerala. Usually made of brass or bronze, these lamps are an important element of Kerala's religious landscape. These heavy lamps are usually brought to the home's verandah and young girls of the household light them at dusk and dawn. Lighting these lamps is considered auspicious and attracts fortune to the household.

Interesting masks Kathakali masks

Kathakali is a classical Indian dance form that originated in Kerala, becoming an important part of its culture. During the performance, dancers wear artisanal masks crafted from fibers and artificial stones that portray various characters. You can buy these masks available in different sizes with amazing expressions and use them as decorative pieces in your household.

Jewelry box Nettur petti

Nettur petti is a traditional and unique jewelry box that originated in the Nettur region of Kerala's Kannur district. These beautiful caskets are handcrafted with rosewood or country wood with brass work on it in intricate patterns. The casket's top is pyramidical (resembling a pyramid) with a carved brass piece on top and a bottom that is rectangular.

Paintings Mural paintings

Kerala is well-known for its colorful and rich paintings which are popularly called mural paintings. These paintings are usually found on walls in ancient temples and palaces of Kerala depicting mythology and legends. Authentic mural paintings incorporate bright, distinctive, and technical works of fine art. You can buy classic old ones in Thiruvananthapuram that are reproduced on walls or canvas by noted mural artists.