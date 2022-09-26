Lifestyle

Get these 5 souvenirs from Bhutan on your way back

Get these 5 souvenirs from Bhutan on your way back

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 26, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

Grab these five culturally-rich Bhutanese souvenirs for home.

Often called the "Land of the Thunder Dragon", Bhutan garners love for its vibrant culture, colorful festivals, majestic mountains, and its ever-rising happiness quotient. And when it comes to exploring such a country, returning with a souvenir or two that keeps hooked on your travel diaries goes without saying. With that said, here are five things you must bring from your trip to Bhutan.

Traditional Cane and bamboo products

Handicrafts made of cane and bamboo come across as some really popular souvenirs from Bhutan. Making these items is a source of earning for many Bhutanese people. You can get your hands on floor mats, wall hangings, utensils, carpets, and so much more, as they are easily available everywhere in the country. Thimphu is the best place to buy traditional cane and bamboo products.

Staple Bhutanese rice

Rice is a staple food in Bhutan and you'll find a plethora of rice fields there. Of the many variants like white and brown, it is its red rice that boasts an impressive nutrient profile and popularity among tourists. So while you are on your way back, do leave some space in your luggage to carry some sacks of authentic and nutritious Bhutanese rice.

Poll Which country are you looking visiting next?

Spiritual Dzi beads

Dzi beads are fantastic souvenirs, and you must bring some home. Also called Himalayan beads, they are used to make pretty bracelets and necklaces. Additionally, they are available in various patterns including ovals, circles, squares, stripes, zigzags, waves, dots, lines, diamonds, etc. Bhutanese believe that these stone beads are the creations of God and are used to ward off evil.

Festive Colorful carved masks

Colorful carved masks have a big hand in making Bhutan's festivals so vibrant. During the eighth century, these masks were generally made of wood and embellished with different fabrics. Today, performers wear them during dance festivals and it is believed that watching the performance can purify one's mind and bring them good luck. This makes these masks more popular among tourists.

Historic Bhutanese handmade paper

Bhutanese handmade paper is an important cultural element. These papers are so special that they are used heavily to make greeting cards, diaries, notebooks, wall hangings, and gift wraps among other things. They are also used for legal agreements and painting manuscripts. What makes them popular and culturally rich is the making process that has been followed for ages.