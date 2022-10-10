Lifestyle

Mental Health Day: 5 ways to better your mental well-being

Written by Sneha Das Oct 10, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

This year's theme for World Mental Health Day is "Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority"

Observed on October 10 every year, World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness about mental health issues around the globe and encourages treating it at par with physical health. The day was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization. Here are five ways to better your mental well-being.

Exercise Be physically active

Exercising regularly and being physically fit and active helps to improve your mental well-being by raising your self-esteem, and enhancing your mood. Physical activities also help you set challenges and goals, and achieve them. Exercising regularly also keeps depression and anxiety at bay. You can start with jogging or brisk walking amidst nature or opt for swimming, cycling, or dancing.

Connection Connect with more people

Connecting with more people and forming good relationships can help improve your mental well-being and give you emotional support. It gives you an opportunity to share positive experiences and create a sense of belonging and self-worth. Take out time for your family and try to have dinner together. You can arrange a day out with a friend you haven't seen in a while.

New skills Continue learning, develop new skills

Why not learn some new skills and gain knowledge to lead a more active life? According to research, learning new skills enhances self-esteem, creates a sense of purpose, and encourages social interaction. You can try to cook something new, do a crossword or Sudoku, sign up for a new course, try new challenging hobbies, or try taking on a new responsibility at work.

Kindness Practice kindness and act of giving

Acts of giving and kindness help generate positivity and give you a feeling of self-worth. According to research, people who have a greater interest in helping others are more likely to be positive and happy. Engaging in a kind act once a week over a six-week period is associated with increased well-being. You can volunteer in your community or join an NGO.

Mindfulness Be aware and live in the present

Instead of worrying about the future, enjoy your present moment for better mental well-being. Being mindful will help you enjoy life better and can positively change the way you feel about life and approach different challenges. You can get a plant for your workspace or visit a new place for lunch. Have a clear-the-clutter day or go for a fun solo trip.