5 things tourists must know before traveling to Australia

Australia is known for its amazing natural wonders

Housing some of the most beautiful beaches and islands in the world, Australia must be on your travel bucket list. It is the perfect road trip destination and is well-known for its stunning natural wonders and attractive megacities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. Here, we have listed some interesting facts you must know and be prepared with before traveling to Down Under.

Aboriginal culture Learn about Australia's rich indigenous culture

Before visiting Australia, make sure to study a little about the country's rich indigenous or Aboriginal history. The Aboriginal holistic culture includes ceremonies and practices based on beliefs in the Dreamtime and other mythology. Uluru, a sandstone formation in Australia's center, is sacred to the country's Aboriginal people. It serves as a resting place for the region's ancient spirits. Make sure you visit it.

Swimming Swim only in designated areas, be careful of rip currents

Swimming is a must-do activity when in Australia. However, make sure you are swimming in certain designated areas so that you avoid any unwanted encounters with marine animals. Be careful of rip currents that can carry swimmers out to the sea. In case you get caught in a rip, swim at an angle or parallel to the shore to prevent the risk of drowning.

Good food Don't forget to try local foods

There are some classic foods in Australia that you just cannot miss out on during your trip. The country is known for its vast variety of seafood, including dishes with barramundi fish. Vegemite is a must-try for breakfast which is a yeast spread slathered on bread. Fairy bread, meat pies, Anzac biscuits, lamington, and Pavlova are also some foods you must try.

Wildlife You won't find koalas, kangaroos, and crocodiles everywhere

If you think that koalas, kangaroos, and crocodiles are roaming everywhere in and around the country, let us save you the disappointment. They aren't. Crocodiles are usually found in estuaries and rivers, while native animals like kangaroos and koalas are found in Australia's national parks. However, be aware of the wildlife you encounter during your trip and stay calm. Avoid feeding any wild animals.

Traveling Traveling by car is the best way to explore Australia

The major cities have accessible public transportation, but the options can get limited once you leave the city. While tour buses are available to explore remote areas, renting a car is the best way to explore off-the-beaten-track activities and hidden gems of the massive country while maintaining a flexible schedule. However, try driving in the sunlight instead of at night to avoid harming animals.