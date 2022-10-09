Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of kale

Written by Sneha Das Oct 09, 2022, 07:29 pm 2 min read

Kale is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals.

One of the most underrated superfoods, kale is a dark leafy green vegetable that can be consumed both raw and cooked. It has been popular since the time of the Romans and is widely consumed across Europe. Hailing from the cabbage family, kale is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. It is great for weight loss. Check out five amazing health benefits of kale.

Bone health Supports bone health

Packed with high amounts of plant-based calcium, kale is highly beneficial for your bone and teeth health. It also has low levels of a natural compound called oxalate, which ensures better calcium absorption. Kale is also loaded with vitamin K. According to studies, vitamin K works with vitamin D to support healthy bone metabolism. Vitamin K also reduces the risk of fractures.

Eye health Supports eye health

The presence of beta-carotene, vitamin A, and two phytonutrients called lutein and zeaxanthin in kale supports your eye health and vision. It keeps your retina healthy by protecting it from blue and ultraviolet lights. Regular consumption of kale may also prevent the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. Kale also contains zinc which helps transport vitamin A to your retina.

Digestive health Promotes digestion

High in fiber and water content, kale helps to promote digestion and keeps problems related to constipation at bay. The vitamin B and C content in kale promote iron absorption, which helps release energy from food. This cruciferous vegetable supports your body's natural detoxification process and keeps your liver and digestive tract healthy. It also helps remove pollutants from the bloodstream.

Weight loss Helps in weight loss

Low in calories and high in water content, kale is an excellent vegetable for weight loss and reducing belly fat. The fiber in it keeps you full for a longer time, suppresses your appetite, and keeps cravings at bay. One cup of kale contains just 33 calories. This green leafy vegetable also has a low energy density that aids in weight loss.

Skin and hair health Great for your skin and hair

Loaded with vitamin C, kale helps to boost your skin's health and protects it from harmful UV radiation. It cleanses your skin, detoxifies it from within, and makes it healthy and plump. The iron in kale takes care of your hair and helps maintain its elasticity. The essential nutrients and antioxidants in it prevent dandruff and dry scalp and nourish your mane.