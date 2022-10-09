Lifestyle

Explore nature with these 5 beautiful hiking trails in Singapore

Written by Sneha Das Oct 09, 2022

These hiking trails in Singapore will help you relax and rejuvenate

Known as one of the cleanest countries in the world, Singapore is surrounded by century-old temples, lush green spaces, bustling hawker centers, fantastic food, and a multicultural atmosphere. One of the most popular destinations among tourists, the country also houses lots of parks and nature reserves that offer great hikes for adventure enthusiasts. Here are five amazing hiking trails to explore in Singapore.

Adventurous hike Chestnut Park

Located at the eastern end of Chestnut Avenue near Bukit Timah and Bukit Panjang, this adventurous hike offers an amalgamation of steep slopes, jungle terrains, and varied flora and fauna. Every 100 meters of the trail has markers that help hikers keep a track of how far they have walked. The trail's northern loop is an easy walk, while the southern loop is challenging.

Jungle hike Bukit Batok Hill

Standing at a height of 120 meters, Bukit Batok Hill is the third-highest in the region, with some parts of it lost to vegetation. The hill lines Singapore's western region and is a must-visit for hiking enthusiasts. The trail is surrounded by vines and trees forming natural tunnels. Suitable for beginners, the short hiking trail takes you through a forest.

Mangrove forest Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Singapore's first ASEAN Heritage Park, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, offers you an opportunity to hike through an extensive mangrove forest. The hike lets you walk across 202 hectares of mudflats, forests, ponds, and mangroves. Through your journey, you can spot crabs, mudskippers, otters, herons, kingfishers, and water snakes. You can also stop by the visitor center to learn about the place's biodiversity and ecology.

Pristine scenery The Green Corridor

The Green Corridor hike starts from Singapore's old Tanjong Pagar Rail Station and runs along the railway tracks that were planned to be part of a rail network extending as far as Russia. The route is 10 kilometers long, and the railway tracks are lined by pristine forest cover, man-made canals, and lush greenery. The hiking path is flat and made up of gravel.

Nature hike Windsor Nature Park

If you are a nature lover, then Windsor Nature Park is the ideal hiking location for you, as it offers an experience filled with boardwalks, greenery, freshwater streams, and cobblestones. The journey involves a combination of three different trails, Hanguana, Squirrel, and Drongo, with a distance of 3.85 kilometers. Hikers can also hike to the Treetop Walk, a 250-meter-long suspension bridge.