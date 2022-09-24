Lifestyle

5 stunningly thrilling hiking trails in Switzerland you should bookmark

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 24, 2022, 02:00 am 2 min read

Take a look at these five popular hiking trails in Switzerland.

Home to countless lakes, villages, and the high peaks of the Alps, it won't be an overstatement to call Switzerland a paradise for hikers. Some of the most epic trails cut through the country - from easy routes for beginners to strenuous ones for professionals. Here are five amazing hiking trails in Switzerland you should bookmark for your next trip.

Easy hike Mount Rigi Panorama Trail

Mount Rigi Panorama Trail is very doable as it is only seven kilometers long and is mostly flat, barring a few steep sections. Most of the trail is dirt and gravel, however, it's quite well-maintained. The route starts at the top of Rigi Kulm, so you already begin from a height. From train tracks to flowering valleys, there's a lot to see.

Explore Swiss valleys Engelberg Valley - Brunni Trail

Engelberg Valley features enough trails for you to enjoy a week of hiking. Among them is the Brunni Trail which is quite idyllic and great to explore the valleys and flowering pastures of Switzerland. It is a seven-kilometer route and can be conquered in about two-three hours. During your hike, you will also find various information boards featuring details about the surrounding plant species.

Highest summit The Matterhorn

The Matterhorn is one of the highest summits in the Swiss Alps. It's moderately difficult, features five stages, and can take about four-six hours per stage to complete. The trekking begins and ends at Zermatt and you have to hike far away from civilization. You cover a distance of about 46.5 km with the mountain's highest point at 3,260 meters above sea level.

Stunning scenery Mount Titlis

If the Matterhorn looks daunting, you can plan a hike on Mount Titlis as it's relatively approachable. This mountain offers both easy one-hour long walks and advanced level hikes that can get you 3,000 meters above sea level. You get to witness Switzerland's alpine flowers and sloping green meadows. For shorter hikes, opt for Trubsee Circular Trail (hour-long) or Marmot Trail (five hours long).

Moderately challenging Grindelwald - Faulhornweg trail

This is a moderately challenging ridge hike where you begin at Grinderwald and finish at Faulhornweg. The latter is situated at an altitude of 2,681 meters and can take you about eight to nine hours to reach. You will pass through Thun and Brienz lakes, with the mammoth peaks of the Matterhorn, Schreckhorn, and the Eiger in the background.