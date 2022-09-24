Lifestyle

Peru calling? Consider these unique accommodations for a memorable stay

Check-in at these 5 incredibly unique hotels in Peru.

Known for its expansive ecosystems, delicious food, riveting history, and the gigantic wonder of Machu Picchu, Peru is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations around the world. Garnering a massive footfall of tourists exploring its impeccable beauty, the country houses plenty of unique hotels and resorts to make their stay memorable. Check out these five unique accommodations in the land of the Inca.

Sleep on a cliff Skylodge Adventure Suites

Skylodge Adventure Suites in Peru is not for acrophobics! The reason? Well, at this property, you will sleep inside transparent pods that hang 100 meters above the ground. All the capsules are atop a 1200 ft mountain that offers a 300-degree view of the majestic Sacred Valley. Additionally, they are equipped with six windows and four ventilation ducts that make it a safe stay.

Travel back in time Palacio Nazarenas

Palacio Nazarenas was built in the 1500s on the Inca walls of Peru and happens to be one of the most iconic accommodations. Formerly, it was used as a school, convent, and even as a church; however, today it is a 500-year-old hotel where luxury meets history. Although it has been given a modern look, its design still dates back to the era bygone.

17th century Belmond Hotel Monasterio

Belmond Hotel Monasterio is nestled in a 17th-century building, which makes it one of the most iconic properties in the country. After invading Peru, Spanish conquerors wanted to escape poverty by becoming Jesuits. To accommodate them, the bishop of Cusco ordered the building of a new monastery in 1598. Here, you can also take a lesson on Peru's national drink, pisco.

Floating hotel Uros Titicaca Lodge

Uros Titicaca Lodge floats on Lake Titicaca, the highest navigable lake in the world. The property is constructed on a man-made island and is quite palatial. Interestingly, everything at this property is made of wood and totora - a local plant that grows on this island. Besides sleeping under the stars, you can enjoy fishing and kayaking in totora boats here.

Stay close to nature Treehouse Lodge

Calling all travelers, nature freaks, and wildlife enthusiasts alike! This one's for you. Treehouse Lodge comprises 10 well-appointed lodges that are affixed to trees. They are so spacious that each of these includes a private bathroom and shower area. About five different species of monkeys, sloths, macaws, parrots, pink and grey dolphins, jaguars, and tigers will be your neighbors here!