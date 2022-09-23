Lifestyle

5 must-visit Durga Puja pandals in south Kolkata

Bookmark these Durga Puja pandals when touring in south Kolkata.

Durga Puja is almost here and we can't help but count the days for the five-day extravaganza that feels like a carnival. As Kolkata decks up in festive lights, we are sure you have secured an elaborate pandal hopping plan already. If you are planning to start from the south of the city, check out these popular South Kolkata pandals this pujo.

Unique theme Chetla Agrani, Chetla

One of the most prominent puja pandals in south Kolkata, Chetla Agrani draws in thousands of people every year. This Durga Puja club was first established in 1958 and has won several awards since then for its unique themes. This year, the theme for the pandal is related to the environment, and artists have used parts of banana leaves and stems for decoration.

Exquisite craftsmanship Suruchi Sangha, New Alipore

Another major crowd puller in south Kolkata, Suruchi Sangha is located close to railway stations Majerhat and Kalighat. The pandal is is popularly known for its artsy outdoor display and exquisite craftsmanship. The theme of Suruchi Sangha usually represents a different Indian state each year. This organization is over 50 years old but gained recognition after winning an award for best-decorated pandal in 2003.

Temple replicas Ekdalia Evergreen, Ballygunge

This is a brilliantly colorful and vibrant Durga Puja pandal you cannot afford to miss. It was established in 1943 and is well-known for replicating different stunning temples from all over India. The decor and lighting here are sure to take your breath away. The Durga idol is usually traditional and is one of the tallest in the city.

Creative excellency Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Kalighat

Another must-see pandal, Badamtala Ashar Sangha is conveniently located near Kalighat Metro station on Rash Behari Avenue. It started experimenting with themes in 1999 and won an award for creative excellence in 2010. This year, they will be celebrating their 84th year, with the theme padanka or "footprint," which will reveal man's journey. The Durga idol is expected to be seen meditating.

Elaborate designs Deshapriya Park, Kalighat

Famous for elaborate designs and decor, the Deshapriya Park pandal is located near the Kalighat region. One of the oldest pujas in south Kolkata, it was established in 1938. In 2015, they took the city by storm by creating the world's tallest Durga idol, which was 80 feet tall. They are yet to announce their theme for 2022, but we have high hopes.