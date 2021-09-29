Kolkata: A portion of two-story building collapses amid heavy rainfall
A portion of an old two-story building in the northern part of Kolkata's Ahiritola lane collapsed following heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, police said. Notably, all residents of the building have been rescued. A team of disaster management, fire department, police personnel from the local police station reached the spot, an officer of Kolkata Police said.
Two families were living in the building
"The building at 9 Ahiritola lane in North Kolkata, where two families have been staying, collapsed at 6:40 am," the officer said. "Locals rushed to the spot and informed the Jorabagan Police Station who along with personnel of the fire department and disaster management department rushed to the spot," the officer said. A team of electricity provider CESC also reached the spot.
All residents are currently admitted at RG Kar Hospital
According to India Today, three people were rescued from the first floor of the building. However, three people including two women and one child remained trapped on the top floor of the building. After a rescue operation of an hour-and-a-half all residents of the building were rescued successfully. All the rescued members are currently admitted at the RG Kar Hospital.
Kolkata has been witnessing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Gulab
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has said that they are investigating the cause of the collapse. Notably, Kolkata has been witnessing heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Gulab. Cyclone Gulab hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and crossed the eastern Indian Coast on September 26. According to Hindustan Times, India Meteorological Department has said that five states including West Bengal would witness heavy rainfall till September 30.
Red alert has been issued in South Bengal areas
An IMD official told Hindustan Times that a red alert has been issued for south Bengal, including East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, north-central Maharashtra, and north Konkan on September 29.
Here is what IMD tweeted
The Depression over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada Vidarbha moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over western parts of Vidarbha neighbourhood. It is likely to move northwest wards and weaken further during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/1RaedgQBm2— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 28, 2021
At least 13 persons have died in Maharashtra
Notably, the Cyclonic storm Gulab has killed three people in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh so far. Meanwhile, at least 13 persons died due to heavy showers, floods, and lightning in parts of Maharashtra.