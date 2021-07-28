Bengal districts directed to strictly handle COVID-19 norms violation

West Bengal recorded 662 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Amid the growing trend of people flouting the COVID-19 guidelines set by the state government, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday directed all district magistrates to handle incidents of such violation "very strictly," sources said. In a letter, Dwivedi directed them to increase vigilance during the night curfew from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are not flouted.

Quote

Number of police personnel during night curfew, CCTVs to increase

"As per the instructions of the chief secretary, district authorities must enhance the number of police personnel during the night curfew as well as CCTVs. District administrations can also utilize the services of the officials of the Enforcement Directorate," a source said.

Details

Hotels, restaurants, pubs to be monitored

Hundreds of people have been arrested in the state for flouting the COVID-19 norms for partying and coming out at night unnecessarily. Dwidevi asked magistrates to keep a watch on hotels, restaurants, and pubs to check whether or not COVID-19 norms are being followed there. "The CS has also asked the district administration to pay special attention to inter-state and international borders," he said.

COVID-19 cases

Bengal logged 662 new cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal declined to 1.54% on Tuesday. On Tuesday the state recorded 662 new coronavirus cases and 10 COVID-19 deaths. In the last 24 hours, there were 838 recoveries which improved the discharge rate to 98.0%, pushing the number of total recovered patients across the state to 14,95,483. The number of active cases currently stands at 11,380.

Information

Sixteen districts in Bengal reported zero deaths on Tuesday

According to The Telegraph, Tuesday was the 20th consecutive day since the second wave of the pandemic when none of Bengal's 23 districts recorded a three-digit infection figure. Moreover, 16 districts of Bengal including the state capital, Calcutta, reported zero deaths on Tuesday.