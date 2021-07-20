AIIMS doctor urges people to be careful for 1-2 years

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 07:29 am

Dr. Neeraj Nischal of AIIMS urged people to not get swayed by the festive season.

A professor at the medicine department of the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) has warned people not to give a chance to COVID-19 to explode again and practice caution for at least the next few years. Dr. Neeraj Nischal urged people to not get swayed by the festive season. He noted that ripples of the second wave can still be seen.

Quote

'Festivals are to share happiness, not COVID-19'

Dr. Nischal said, "The idea of festivals is to share happiness, not COVID-19. For the next one to two years, till the pandemic is not under control, we should not become part of the reason for causing the pandemic to explode again."

Experts

Crowded places, religious gatherings can become epicenters: Experts

Dr. Nischal's warning resonates with other health experts who have raised similar concerns recently. On Sunday, government experts had urged people to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior for the next 125 crucial days to minimize the effect of the infection. It was also alerted that if crowded public places and large-scale religious gatherings are not restricted, these can become potential epicenters.

Experts

'Lack of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour resulted in unprecedented second wave'

Dr. Arvind Kumar of the Fortis Hospital said the second wave "spread like wildfire" in the country because people did not follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior, and added, "It caused a lot of morbidity and mortality." Experts have been advising people to maintain six-feet distancing and wearing of masks in public places among other COVID-19 appropriate behavior to stop the spread of the virus.

Government

COVID-19 cases 'slowly declining'; government warns of third wave

While India's COVID-19 cases are declining slowly, the government has repeatedly warned that a third wave is imminent. "It's a warning signal... the next 100-125 days are critical for the fight against COVID-19," said NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul. Separately, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal noted that the trend of wearing masks is declining and urged people to wear masks.

Third Wave

Fear of third wave looming large: Experts

Apart from the government, health experts have also warned that a third wave of infections may hit the country soon. Last week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also warned that a third wave is "imminent" and urged people not to let their guards down. A report by SBI Research suggested that the number of infections may start rising from August.