Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Kolkata on Sunday. The PM said that Banerjee broke the people's trust by not fulfilling the promise of "poriborton" (change). He said the BJP will bring "asol poriborton" (real change) to West Bengal. Here are more details.

Addressing the rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Modi said, "The dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture, and to bring change." "I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poriborton,'" he said, promising to advance investments and industries in West Bengal.

Modi asked, "Has the TMC (Trinamool Congress, Banerjee's party) been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?" "The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for the state's development in the next 25 years," he added.

Modi said the democratic system has been destroyed in West Bengal. The BJP would strengthen democracy, he promised. He promised to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police, and the administration. Modi said the TMC has pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development and has sought to divide people on religious lines. "Hence, the lotus is blooming."

PM Modi also mocked Banerjee for choosing to contest from Nandigram, instead of her Bhawanipore seat. "Your (Mamata Banerjee's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and I don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?" the PM said.

Asking people to vote for the BJP fearlessly, Modi said, "TMC ka khela khatam, vikas shuru (The TMC's games are over. It's time for development.)" "I have known Didi (Banerjee) for ages. She is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left. She speaks someone else's language now and is being controlled," he said, accusing her of running many corrupt scams.

Earlier in the day, actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP. Chakraborty had been a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC. Chakraborty said at the rally, "I once dreamt of doing something big in life but I never dreamt of being on a platform where such big leaders and the leader of the biggest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will be present."

