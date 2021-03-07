Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, actor and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Chakraborty joined the party at a rally in state capital Kolkata which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will set the tone for the BJP's West Bengal poll campaign. Here are more details.

Chakraborty Formerly a TMC MP, Chakraborty joins BJP

Chakraborty joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh and party state in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya. Earlier, Vijayvargiya had told India Today, "(Chakraborty) will be present here at the rally. We'll see if he wishes to join us, we will hand him the BJP flag then and there." Chakraborty has served as a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC.

Twitter Post WATCH: Chakraborty welcomed into the BJP

#WATCH Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins Bharatiya Janata Party at PM's rally in Kolkata#WestBengalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/MGzGH7sSaf — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Rally Rally held at Brigade Parade Ground

The rally started at 1 pm at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. PM Modi is set to address the event. Reportedly, the rally is expected to be attended by at least seven lakh people. The rally will be supervised by BJP state in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya, National Vice-President Mukul Roy, General Secretary Sanjay Singh, and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

Preparations Security heightened ahead of rally

Over 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across Kolkata for security purposes. Drone cameras will be used to monitor the venue. Three main barricades have reportedly been placed toward the main stage. A helipad has also been created at the Race Course near the Brigade Ground. Separately, a 72-feet long main stage and two other stages have been set up for the rally.

Election When will elections be held in West Bengal?