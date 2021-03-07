Last updated on Mar 07, 2021, 11:05 am

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the upcoming polls in the state. Adhikari, who used to be an MLA in Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), will contest against the CM from the Nandigram seat. The BJP had announced Adhikari's candidature from the Nandigram seat on Saturday. Here are more details.

Quote 'I'm Nandigram's bhumiputra; Mamata an outsider'

Speaking to CNN-News18, Adhikari said, "Suvendu is present in every house in Nandigram, I have a connect on the ground that I have cultivated for 20 years." "I am Nandigram's Bhumiputra (son of the soil), but Mamata is an outsider. She has no connect of love or work with the people, so they will not accept her," he added.

Other remarks 200% sure of victory, says Adhikari

Adhikari also displayed confidence in his potential to win from Nandigram and the BJP's potential to win West Bengal. Separately, on Saturday, he had criticized Banerjee for "running away" from Bhowanipore (the constituency she currently represents in the Assembly) and contesting from Nandigram. "Why have you deserted your Bhowanipore constituency?" Adhikari asked, adding that he was "200%" sure of his victory.

Background Last December, Adhikari switched from TMC to BJP

Late-last year, Adhikari had quit the TMC and had also resigned as West Bengal Transport Minister. In December, in a big blow to the TMC, he had joined the BJP. Adhikari had spearheaded the anti-land acquisition agitation at Nandigram in 2007. The movement had catapulted Banerjee to the forefront of Bengal politics, and in 2011, she came to power.

Election When will elections be held in West Bengal?