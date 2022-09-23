Lifestyle

Ever heard of boswellia? Check out its 5 health benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 23, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

From asthma to arthritis, boswellia is known to treat many diseases.

Also known as Indian frankincense, boswellia is a herbal extract that has been used for centuries in Asian and African medicines. It is available in the form of pills, creams, and resin, and is known to treat many diseases caused by inflammations. Scented and flavorful, this herb is also used in cosmetics, soaps, food, and beverages. Check out five health benefits of boswellia.

May treat asthma

Boswellia can play a major role in decreasing leukotrienes, a compound that causes bronchial muscles to contract. A study conducted back in 1998 revealed that people who consumed boswellia, experienced a reduction in the symptoms of asthma and its indicators. Additionally, it was also noted that its immune-balancing properties can help tackle environmental allergens that cause this disease.

May inhibit cancer growth

Boswellia acid comes in handy to inhibit the growth of cancer cells as it prevents certain enzymes from damaging DNA. Various studies have shown that this herb is useful in fighting off breast cancer cells and limiting brain tumor cells. One of the studies also revealed that boswellia successfully suppressed the invasion of pancreatic cancer cells.

May aid in rheumatoid arthritis

As Boswellia is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, it is quite helpful in easing out the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. In fact, owing to this, there are many medicines for this disease that come infused with boswellic acid. In a study conducted on rats back in 2019, boswellia extract was found to reduce inflammation, which is the root cause of rheumatoid arthritis.

May heal Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD)

Due to the presence of anti-inflammatory properties in boswellia, it can potentially heal bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis (UC). And to back this, several studies have been performed by experts. In animal models, boswellic acids improved the irritable bowel disease (IBD) markers to a great extent, which highlights its efficacy in dealing with the aforementioned digestive issues.

May help tackle osteoarthiritis

If you're suffering from osteoarthritis, you may want to learn more about boswellia as it is known to ease out its symptoms. Many studies have found out its wonders in treating pain and inflammation caused by this disease. A study published in journal Phytomedicine exhibited that all 30 individuals with osteoarthritis knee pain experienced relief after consuming boswellia.