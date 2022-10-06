Lifestyle

5 picturesque and adventurous hiking trails in Thailand

Oct 06, 2022

The picturesque trails of Thailand makes it a great option for hiking.

Popular for its ancient temples, stunning tropical beauty, vibrant nightlife, and exotic cuisine, Thailand has a unique chaotic charm, which makes it a desired travel destination among tourists. Also called the "Land of Smiles," the country houses some misty peaks and dense jungle brimming with wildlife making it apt for hiking. Here are five picturesque hiking trails in Thailand you must consider taking.

Jungle hike Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai is the first-ever national park to have been established in Thailand, in 1962. The park houses over 50 kilometers of hiking trails swarming with gibbons, macaques, barking deer, civets, and other endemic bird species. There are some circular trails for solo hikers that begin near the park's headquarters. The two-three hour hiking trail is open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Multi-day hike Um Phang

One of the best options for a multi-day hike, the Um Phang trail, range from moderate to hard. Starting from and around Um Phang Wildlife Sanctuary the trail moves toward the deeper jungle exploring the Mae Klong River. You can take a two-hour hike from the sanctuary to Thailand's largest waterfall Nam Tok Thilawsu or attempt the grueling 20-kilometer slog to Mount Kagerla.

Amalgamation of nature and culture Doi Suthep Monk Trail

If you want to experience the vibe of Thailand's authentic culture without compromising on natural scenery, then this hiking trail is perfect for you. The hike starts at the trailhead near Chiang Mai Zoo and then takes you through two temples, Wat Pha Lat and Wat Prathat Doi Suthep. The two-three hour long hike is steep and the trail runs along rugged paths.

Panoramic views Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail

This short hike will offer you some of the best panoramic views in Thailand. The 2,200-meter Kew Mae Pan mountain is inside the Doi Inthanon National Park near Chiang Mai. The hike is a short circular trail with boardwalks and begins inside a forest. It will take you through the Mae Pan Waterfall and the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint which offers gorgeous sunrise views.

Stunning views Khao Luang Peak

Located in southern Thailand, the peak of Khao Luang has a beautiful hiking trail. The summit is around 1,385 meters above sea level, but the stunning views will make this tough journey all worth it. Hiking here is moderate to extreme, on the level of difficulty. The rocky trail leads to dense forests and you can enjoy a night camp in the meadows.