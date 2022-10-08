Lifestyle

These culturally-rich souvenirs from Canada are worth bringing back home

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 08, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Include these items on your wishlist when you're in Canada

Exploring Canada and looking for the perfect souvenirs to buy on your way back? Well, look no further. Souvenirs are a great way to keep yourself hooked on your travel memories even when you're miles away. When it comes to a destination like Canada that's known for its mesmerizing landscapes and attractions, buying them is a no-brainer. Here are five things to buy.

Flavorful Maple syrup

Maple syrup is the most common and loved souvenir that Canada offers. It is extracted from the xylem sap of the leaves or trees of red maple, black maple, and sugar maple. Canada happens to produce 85% of the total maple syrup in the world. So when there, be sure to grab this sweet and aromatic syrup to dress your pancakes.

Seasonal Ice wine

This is "Canada's liquid gold," something the country takes pride in. Wine may not be their first choice of drink but when it comes to ice wine, it is a popular souvenir or gift. How do they make it? Well, they pick up grapes that are frozen at negative temperatures and then extract their juice. The wine tastes sweet and has a well-balanced acidity.

Historic Soapstone carvings

Soapstone carvings have been a part of Canada's history and culture for more than 1,000 years! They make for some beautiful home decor pieces as they are sturdy, layered, and look sophisticated. However, they may not be an easy find as you may have to scan through art galleries and local shops to grab some. Pick an animal carving to feel Canada's culture.

Spirituous Canadian whiskey and beer

Canadian whiskey is locally produced and happens to be the only drink that was given a royal warrant by several British queens. It's called Crown Royal whiskey and is made using a whopping 50 distinct kinds of whiskies. In addition to this, the beers you get in Canada are quite famous among locals, so be sure to consult a few before you buy one.

Traditional Inukshuk figurines

Inukshuks are associated with the fundamental roots of Canada. They are found at archaeological sites and are related to spirituality. Formerly used for navigation and hunting, these structures are now a symbol of human connection. As you can't take home original structures, you can buy their small replicas that are easily available across souvenir stores.